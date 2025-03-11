Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,430 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 348,989 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 228,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

