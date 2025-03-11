StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Issues Earnings Results

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

StandardAero Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SARO opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95. StandardAero has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

