StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Shares Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $28.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. StandardAero traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $27.79. 300,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,665,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get StandardAero alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on StandardAero

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

StandardAero Stock Up 7.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,063,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.