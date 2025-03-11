Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Paul J. Isaac Purchases 23,299 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 23,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,171.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,066 shares in the company, valued at $88,809.46. The trade was a 90.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Stereotaxis stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 536,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,126,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

