Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.71 ($22.51) and last traded at €20.83 ($22.64). 76,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 345,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.60 ($24.57).

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €27.75 ($30.16).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.57.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €346.26 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

