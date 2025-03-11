StockNews.com Downgrades Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Buy

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $5,817,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 214,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 365,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

