StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 224.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 45,218 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 681.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in StoneCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

