Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 41866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

