Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as SEK 26.50 and last traded at SEK 26.20, with a volume of 18222 shares. The stock had previously closed at SEK 25.91.

Separately, Barclays lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.9773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.48. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

