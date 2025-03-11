Synopsys (SNPS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS):

2/27/2025 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $655.00 to $653.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $520.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $590.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $540.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,437. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.30 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Synopsys Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 32.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.