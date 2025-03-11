Synopsys (SNPS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS):
- 2/27/2025 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $655.00 to $653.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $520.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Synopsys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $590.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $570.00 to $540.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SNPS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,437. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.30 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.