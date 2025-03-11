Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for about 2.7% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $101,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

