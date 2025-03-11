Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Announces Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRAGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 54.90%.

Syra Health Stock Down 8.0 %

SYRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,016. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.20.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

