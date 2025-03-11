Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Announces Earnings Results

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 54.90%.
Syra Health Stock Down 8.0 %
SYRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,016. Syra Health has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.20.
Syra Health Company Profile
