TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of T stock opened at C$23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$19.10 and a 1 year high of C$23.43.

In other news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,036.50. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

