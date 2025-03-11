Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $115,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after buying an additional 350,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,484,000 after buying an additional 209,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,582,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

