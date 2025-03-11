TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director John Pratt Acquires 2,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director John Pratt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$120.50 per share, with a total value of C$240,994.08.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$120.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$116.50 and a one year high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$207.43.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

