The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

TRV stock opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

