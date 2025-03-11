Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 357,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 604,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
