Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – March 10th

AbbVie, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that use biological processes and organisms to develop products and technologies, often focused on the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and environmental management. These stocks can be highly volatile due to the uncertainties inherent in research and development, regulatory approvals, and market acceptance of new innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.52 on Monday, hitting $217.81. 2,910,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,183. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.47.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.62. 2,283,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 52-week low of $196.80 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $532.42. 887,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,315. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.11 and its 200-day moving average is $561.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.82. 3,546,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,502. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $499.02. 538,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.27 and its 200-day moving average is $461.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

