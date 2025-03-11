Top Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Nexstar Media Group are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily create, distribute, or monetize digital content through online platforms. These stocks are associated with industries like social media, streaming services, digital advertising, and online publishing, and their performance is often impacted by technological innovations and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $140.59. 31,813,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,627,020. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $449.40. 3,037,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,287. Adobe has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.67. The company has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $149.13. 2,704,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,456. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.87. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $15.76. 7,851,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,818. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

NXST traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $177.85. 609,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.70. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $146.04 and a one year high of $191.86.

