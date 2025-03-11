Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Merck & Co., Inc., Exxon Mobil, Verizon Communications, Comcast, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Ford Motor are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, usually in the form of cash dividends. In addition to the potential for capital gains through stock price appreciation, these stocks offer investors a steady income stream, making them a popular choice for those seeking both growth and income. They are often associated with established companies that have consistent profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 103,077,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,436,301. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.71. 24,097,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,857. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. 19,616,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,963,930. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,982,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,835,821. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,320,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302,414. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,606,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,637,507. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 150,532,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,780,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

