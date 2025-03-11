Top Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, American Airlines Group, Hims & Hers Health, Hesai Group, Arcadium Lithium, MARA, and Ciena are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization that falls between small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks are often viewed as having a favorable balance between growth potential and stability, offering investors a mix of risk and opportunity that sits between the higher volatility of small caps and the steady but slower growth of large caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. 85,550,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,404,215. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 79,751,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,593,258. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 18,163,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,268,212. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Hesai Group (HSAI)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI traded up $7.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 24,098,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.08. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Arcadium Lithium stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Arcadium Lithium has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,439,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,728,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 5.95.

Ciena (CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,684. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

