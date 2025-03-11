Top Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 10th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Linde, Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoRan, Apollo Global Management, and Vulcan Materials are the seven Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals and metals such as gold, copper, and silver. These stocks tend to be influenced by factors including commodity prices, geopolitical conditions, and environmental regulations, making them a unique investment class with distinct risk and return characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $57.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $793.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,362. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,017.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $497.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.11. 973,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,582. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.80 and its 200-day moving average is $455.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.21. 1,203,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.98. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $307.05 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,065,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.38. 2,764,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.50. 1,128,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $216.03 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMC

See Also