Top Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – March 8th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, Capital One Financial, and MercadoLibre are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies involved in property development, management, and investment, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other property-related businesses. These stocks provide investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to the real estate market without owning physical properties directly, while offering potential income from dividends and capital growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.13 on Friday, hitting $242.41. 20,494,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.26.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 59,029,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,988,785. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,645,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,823,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. 10,064,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded down $35.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,009.34. 771,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,880. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,942.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,970.16.

