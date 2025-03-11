Top Solar Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, Constellation Energy, Vistra, and Quanta Services are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that produce, install, or support solar energy technologies and infrastructure. These stocks offer investors exposure to the renewable energy sector, which is positioned for growth as global demand for clean energy solutions increases. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $36.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,775,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,159,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.38. The company has a market cap of $728.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $18.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.43. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. 11,393,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,359,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $14.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.07. 4,309,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $7.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.65. 6,995,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded down $12.63 on Monday, hitting $233.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.17 and its 200 day moving average is $305.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

See Also