Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

