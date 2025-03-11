Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $808.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

