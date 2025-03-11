Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, JP Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE TSI opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
