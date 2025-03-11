Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

