Tower Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,705 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average daily volume of 3,163 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 674,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,315. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.