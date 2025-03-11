Tracey Batten Purchases 15,715 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Batten acquired 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.71 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$73,939.08 ($46,502.56).
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.
