Tracey Batten Purchases 15,715 Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Batten acquired 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.71 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$73,939.08 ($46,502.56).

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

