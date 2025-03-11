Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

TT opened at $338.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $279.00 and a one year high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

