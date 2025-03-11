TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Purchases $5,947,896.51 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Sedaghat bought 249,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,947,896.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 346,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,839.75. The trade was a 256.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Sedaghat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Shawn Sedaghat acquired 554,149 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. 359,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,079. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

