TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TBRG

TruBridge Stock Up 12.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TruBridge stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 157,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. TruBridge has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $458.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71.

In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $191,347.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,533,596.16. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,879. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TruBridge by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 148,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TruBridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.