Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 59693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Down 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 184,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.