UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

UMH opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 143.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 2,866.67%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

