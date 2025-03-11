United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

