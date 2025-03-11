UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 454.44% from the company’s previous close.

URGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UroGen Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $232.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UroGen Pharma

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.