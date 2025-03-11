Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 439,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,240. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

