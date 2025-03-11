Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is Retirement Capital Strategies’ 8th Largest Position

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,919,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,868,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

ESGV opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

