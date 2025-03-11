Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $71,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 122.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 195.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $550.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $618.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

