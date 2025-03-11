Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

