Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

