VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 52,844 shares.The stock last traded at $38.46 and had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of VEON from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

VEON Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a positive return on equity of 36.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in VEON by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEON by 41.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

