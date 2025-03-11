Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Vinci Partners Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years. Vinci Partners Investments has a payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

