Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.80), Zacks reports. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.77%.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Volkswagen stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.
Volkswagen Company Profile
