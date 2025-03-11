Wallace Hart LLC Has $56.17 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wallace Hart LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 44.8% of Wallace Hart LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wallace Hart LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $56,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.13. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.