Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,672 shares in the company, valued at $44,293,612.80. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $703.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

