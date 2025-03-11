Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,396,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,523,000 after buying an additional 541,192 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,889,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after buying an additional 329,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,547,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,904,000 after purchasing an additional 861,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.