Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up about 4.4% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $54,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $186.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

