Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WVE. Mizuho upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -1.04. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

